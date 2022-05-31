‘Have faith in judiciary’; Arvind Kejriwal says of minister Satyendar Jain’s detention.

The case against cabinet minister Satyendar Jain is ‘farzi (fraud),’ according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also stated that his government ‘is honest and does not tolerate corruption.’ ‘We have faith in judiciary. This farzi (fake) case won’t last. We are following the path of truth,’ Kejriwal told reporters. His comments came just one day after Jain was detained on charges of money laundering.

‘I have personally studied this (Satyendar Jain’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate) case. We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons,’ Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also claimed that Jain was arrested by the central investigation agency because he was in charge of vote preparations in Himachal Pradesh. ‘For the past eight year, a false case against Satyendar Jain is being investigated. He has been called by the ED several times. But the probe agency had stopped calling him as they didn’t find any proof. Now, the case is reopened because Jain is the AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh elections,’ Sisodia tweeted.

On Monday, Jain was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after a four-hour questioning.