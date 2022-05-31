India’s GDP grew 8.7% during fiscal year 2021-22, 4.1% in Q4

New Delhi: India’s gross domestic product during fiscal year 2021-22 is estimated at 8.7% as compared to a contraction of 6.6% in 2020-21, official data stated on Tuesday. The GDP grew 4.1% year on year in Q4FY22, the data showed. In the same quarter of FY21, it was 1.6%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had projected GDP for the fiscal that ended in March at 9.5% and for Q4 at 6.1%. Besides, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 143.2 in April 2022, which is an increase of 8.4% (provisional) as compared to the index of April 2021.

The production of coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, and natural gas industries increased in April 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.