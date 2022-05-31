Sobhita Dhulipala’s Birthday: Her style statements are a treat for eyes, perennially chic & unusual.

Sobhita Dhulipala, the star of ‘Made in Heaven’, turns 30 this year on May 31. With her acting work, the actress who is currently on every director’s wish list is making waves in the industry. And, in addition to honing her acting skills, she’s also mastered the art of stylish fashion. Sobhita, a modern-day diva, is what you call a muse! She casts a spell on your thoughts every time she steps out of her apartment, thanks to her tall and thin figure and alluring features.

Sobhita’s sartorial mind will provide you a variety of options, from a modest Sabyasachi crepe monochrome saree to an evening gown with a deep off-shoulder cut. There is no middle way for her; she will either go for a very demure style or go all out with the sharpest silhouette and boldest cut possible. The Kurup actress strives to establish a balance between these ’emotions,’ and she usually succeeds. You’ll often find yourself ogling at her fresh photographs because she never disappoints you with her choices. Let’s take a look at some of her best fashion moments from the recent past to learn more about her wearing sense.