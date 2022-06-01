Actor Vijay Babu reaches back in Kochi after 39 days; likely to appear before police

Kochi: Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu arrived at Kochi airport from Dubai on Wednesday. The actor arrived at the Cochin International Airport by 9.30am after 39 days abroad.

‘I have full faith in the court. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Will fully cooperate with the investigation. The truth will be proven in court,’ the actor said. He may make himself available for quizzing in the case. Police maintain that the evidence against the actor is strong.

He left for Dubai in April, almost the same time when the survivor approached the police. However, he pleaded in the court while seeking the anticipatory bail that he was not aware of the case while leaving the country. The Kerala High Court had on Tuesday asked the police and the immigration department not to arrest the actor, accused in a rape case, when he arrives here on June 1.

The high court, while granting the interim protection from arrest to Babu, directed him to appear before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on June 2. The actor is not to be arrested till then, it said. The court directed the Centre and the state government to communicate its order to the respective departments and listed the matter for hearing on June 2.