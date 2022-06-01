Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmark indices settled lower for the second day in a row on Wednesday. The losses in the technology, pharma and consumer goods stocks weighed upon the benchmark indices. 4 FY22.

BSE Sensex slipped 185 points or 0.33% to close at 55,381.NSE Nifty moved 62 points or 0.37% down to settle at 16,523. Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.04% higher and small-cap rose 0.28%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,854 shares advanced and 1,471 declined.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower for second day in a row

The top gainers in the market were M&M, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ITC, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Bajaj Finserv.