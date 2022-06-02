Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls Rajasthan Congress to shift MLAs to hotel in Udaipur

The Congress party in Rajasthan has decided to shift its MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, citing concerns that the BJP could poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10. Congress is expected to send its legislators to the Aravali Resort in Udaipur. They’ll be taken today, June 2, when the Clark Hotel in Jaipur’s ongoing training camp concludes.

Independent MPs, as well as those from other parties who support the ruling party, will be shifted to Udaipur. Suryagarh in Jaisalmer has also been rented to the tune of 40 rooms. Preparations are on to convey Haryana Congress MLAs to Jaipur. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken is running in Haryana. Due to the candidacy of an independent candidate, there is a mild inconvenience.

The BJP is likely to barricade its MLAs in a hotel tomorrow.