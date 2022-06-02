Schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies announced

Mumbai: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced India’s tour of the West Indies. The Team India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is between July 22 and August 7.

India will finish the Test match against the England on July 17 and those selected would directly leave for the West Indies from England. The ODI series and 3 T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis. The last 2 T20Is will be held in Fort Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

The 3 ODIs will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 respectively at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain’s (Trinidad & Tobago). The first T20I will be held at Brian Lara Stadium (Port of Spain) on July 29 and followed by 2 games at St Kitt’s Warner Park on August 1 and 2 respectively. The final 2 games will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.

Itinerary ODIs:

1st ODI: July 22 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

2nd ODI: July 24 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

3rd ODI: July 27 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

Itinerary T20Is:

1st T20I: July 29: (Brian Lara Stadium, Port of Spain)

2nd T20I: Aug 1 (Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis)

3rd T20I: Aug 2 (Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis)

4th T20I: Aug 6 (Broward County Ground, Florida, USA)

5th T20I: Aug 7 (Broward County Ground, Florida, USA)