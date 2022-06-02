Sourav Ganguly launches education app day after resignation speculations

Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), launched ClassPlus, an education app for students and educators, just a day after taking the country by storm with a cryptic tweet. Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has launched ClassPlus, an education app for students and educators, barely one day after causing a stir with a cryptic tweet.

On Wednesday, Ganguly tweeted that he was going on a new journey, prompting speculation that he will enter politics and quit from the BCCI. On the 30th anniversary of his debut for the Indian team, Ganguly had said that he planned to do something to help others.

He later explained that he had not resigned but instead was launching an education app in the evening. Ganguly said, ‘I have not resigned: I am launching a new education app worldwide. There is no resignation, nothing.’