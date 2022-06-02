UAE authorities issue restrictions on the use of e-cigarettes

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the UAE has updated that there is a ban on smoking e-cigarettes inside offices and closed spaces across the country. The authority made it clear that the use of e-cigarettes is subject to the federal law on tobacco control.

According to the UAE federal law, the sale of tobacco products to those under age 18 is illegal and prohibited. Smoking in private cars when a child under the age of 12 is present is also punishable offence.

UAE government has also banned smoking in places of worship, educational institutions (such as universities and schools), health and sports facilities. The government has also banned automatic vending equipment and devices for tobacco distribution inside the country.

The ministry has collaborated with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to block websites that advertise and promote electronic tobacco products.