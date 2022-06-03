After Sonia Gandhi, daughter Priyanka tests Covid positive, shows mild symptoms

A day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tested positive for Covid-19. Priyanka wrote on Twitter that she has tested positive with mild symptoms.

‘I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions’, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Just a few days ahead of her appearance before the ED for questioning in the National Herald case, Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The Congress chief is exhibiting mild symptoms and has isolated herself. She has to appear before the ED on June 8. The ED had issued summons to both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a case related to money laundering allegations in the 2011-12 National Herald case.