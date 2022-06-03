Counting commences for Thrikkakara bypolls, UDF candidate Uma Thomas leads in first round

The counting of votes for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll held on May 31 began at 8am on Friday. The counting is taking place at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. UDF candidate Uma Thomas took a lead of 703 votes in the first round of counting. According to reports at 9.00 am, Uma is leading by over 3000 votes.

The strongroom where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept was opened by the officials at 7.30 am in the presence of the candidates and representatives of the political parties. The counting will take place on 21 tables. Each table will have a counting supervisor, a counting assistant and a micro-observer. Counting agents of political parties will also be allowed on each table.

The votes will be counted in 12 rounds. Votes polled at 21 booths will be counted in each of the 11 rounds. In the final round, votes in eight booths will be counted. Votes were cast in 239 booths in the constituency. Uma Thomas led by two votes when the postal votes were counted. Of the ten postal votes Uma Thomas secured six votes and Jo Joseph secured four votes. The counting of votes in EVMs began soon after.