Diet has a key role in improving sex life: Know how

A healthy sex life is the foundation of the life. Sexual life affects both physical and mental health of the individual. The physical health of the individual also affects sex life.

Lifestyle, mainly diet has a positive effect on sex. Food plays a significant role in determining our physical health. A good diet also ensures heart safety. It is also important for the heart to function well during sex. This is because we get energy when the blood flow is smooth. This requires that the heart function normally without interruption.

Therefore, sexual dissatisfaction is more common in people with heart problems and high blood pressure. Food helps to solve all these problems to some extent. Good food is essential for sexual arousal and vitality. Erectile dysfunction is the most common sexual problem in men. This is also related to heart health.

Omega 3 fatty acid: Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids can improve heart health. Salmon is an example of this. Salmon is a healthy food substitute for red meat and processed meat. Walnuts, chia seeds (black cassava) and soy can all be included in the diet.

Increase the intake of foods and beverages that help to increase vitality. Likewise, caffeine and alcohol can be avoided as much as possible. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. A study in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior’s, has revealed that people who enjoy sex more often and have more orgasm are less likely to have heart problems. Studies show that they reduce the risk of death from heart disease.