In a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana’s earrings!

On the first day of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, Kate Middleton paid a touching homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge wore Diana’s earrings to the Trooping of the Colour procession on Thursday.

Kate, her three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis), and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla traveled in a carriage for a royal parade. She also made a joyful appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Kate looked stunning in a white blazer-style dress for the momentous event. She is accessorized with a white fascinator with blue stripes. She complimented her look with Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire earrings. Her understated gesture was not lost on followers, who went to social media to express their appreciation. Kate chose drop earrings with two blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds. These earrings were worn by Prince Diana multiple times. In fact, she wore them at the Met Gala in 1996.

The earrings Kate wore are identical to Princess Diana’s engagement ring, which was passed down to Kate upon her engagement to Prince William in 2010. Kate Middleton also attended today’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. She will also visit Wales with her husband William as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday celebration.