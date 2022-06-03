Indian Railways cancels this train till June 5

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel the Kathgodam-Dehradun-Kathgodam Express till June 5. The train was cancelled due to technical and development works being carried out at the Saharanpur-Moradabad rail section on bridge number 1202, 1211, 1216, and 1219 between Bundki-Nagina stations of Northern Railway.

The North Eastern Railway has also made some changes to the Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express and Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express trains. The rake structure of train no. 15005/15006 Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express and 15001/15002 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express have been modified.

Train No. 15005/15006 Gorakhpur-Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express will leave Gorakhpur on June 10 and Dehradun with effect from June 14, as per the revised structure. A total of 17 coaches will be deployed including 1 General Second Class, 2 Sleeper Class, 5 AC III and 2 AC Second Class. Train no. 15001/15002 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun-Muzaffarpur Express will run from Muzaffarpur from June 13 and from Dehradun with effect from 11 June, with 1 generator cum luggage vehicle. A total of 17 coaches will be deployed including 1 General Second Class, 2 Sleeper Class, 5 AC III and 2 AC Second Class.