President Kovind’s 4-day UP visit begins today

The President’s Secretariat announced on Thursday that President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6, 2022. The President will address a public gathering in his native town of Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on June 3, 2022. The event will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President will speak at the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh’s 90th-anniversary celebrations in Kanpur on June 4, 2022. On the same day, he will attend the Gita Press centennial celebrations in Gorakhpur.

Gita Press is the largest publisher of Hindu sacred books in the world. It is in the Uttar Pradesh city of Gorakhpur. Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan formed it in 1923 to promote Sanatana Dharma doctrines.

The President will pay his respects to Sant Kabir Das and launch the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre as well as the Swadesh Darshan Yojana on June 5, 2022. Sant Kabir Das was an Indian mystic poet and saint who lived in the 15th century and whose works impacted Hinduism’s Bhakti movement. His lines may be found in Sikhism’s scripture Guru Granth Sahib, Satguru Granth Sahib of Saint Garib Das and Kabir Sagar.

The President will speak at a special joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal on June 6, 2022, according to the official release.

He and his wife Savita Kovind recently visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan and witnessed the unique exhibitions there. The Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya is a structure on the grounds of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) that honours all Prime Ministers’ contributions. The Prime Minister inaugurated the structure on April 14.

The building opens with a gallery dedicated to India’s second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and progresses through the history of all Prime Ministers, culminating with a gallery dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh.