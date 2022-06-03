RTI activist shot dead near PWD office in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha

Bhopal: A Right To Information (RTI) activist who earlier worked as a government contractor was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons near the Public Works Department (PWD) office in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Thursday evening. The victim was identified as Ranjeet Soni, a resident of Ashoknagar district.

District Superintendent of Police Monica Shukla said that Soni was shot in the head from behind, from a close range, in the portico of the PWD office. CCTV cameras at the PWD office premises were not functioning, and police are looking for footage of cameras installed in the surrounding areas, the SP said.

Personal rivalry could be the reason for the killing, she said, adding that other angles will also be considered during the probe. The assailants escaped from the spot after the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav. Soni used to collect information, quite often related to government works, by using the RTI Act, he said.