BJP leader on Gujarat girl’s Sologamy: ‘I won’t allow her marry at temple because it’s against Hinduism.’

Sunita Shukla, the deputy chief of the BJP’s local unit, has reacted with anger to Vadodara resident Kshama Bindu’s choice to marry herself on June 11th. ‘We can’t let her get married in a temple,’ Sunita Shukla stated, adding that ‘such marriages are against Hinduism.’

‘Bindu is mentally ill’ Sunita Shukla stated. She claims that it is not written anywhere in Hindu culture that a boy can marry a boy or a girl can marry a girl. ‘I’m against the choice of venue, she’ll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail.’ Sunita Shukla said.