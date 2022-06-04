Despite Putin’s ‘historic’ error, Russia must not be humiliated, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it is critical that Russia not be humiliated so that when the fighting in Ukraine stops, a diplomatic solution can be found, and that Paris will play a mediating role to end the conflict.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Macron has sought to maintain contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some of Europe’s eastern and Baltic partners, who see it as undermining efforts to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

‘We must not humiliate Russia so that when the fighting stops, we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means,’ Macron said in a Saturday interview with regional newspapers. ‘I am convinced that France’s role as a mediating power is essential.’

Macron has spoken with Putin on a regular basis since the invasion, as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and launch a credible negotiation between Kiev and Moscow.

‘I believe, as I have told him, that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, himself, and history,’ Macron said.

France has provided military and financial support to Ukraine, but Macron has yet to visit Kyiv to offer symbolic political support, as other EU leaders have done, which Ukraine has requested. Macron stated that he had not ruled out travelling.