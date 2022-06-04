Gulf Air announces flight service to this city

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air announced that it will operate direct flights to Nice in France. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus 321neo aircraft for the service.

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has announced the launch of its direct flights to Nice on June 2.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves surge by $ 3.854 billion

The air carrier yesterday announced that it will launch direct flights to Milan and Rome in Italy and Manchester in the UK. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with economy and business class cabins for the service.

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.