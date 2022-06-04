Now passengers can ‘sleep on trains’ without worrying about leaving; Railways offer wake-up alerts

Passengers will now be able to sleep on the train without fear of missing their stop. Long-distance travelers may now request a wake-up call from the railways. The passenger will be notified 20 minutes before arrival at the destination station.

Indian Railways has added another feature to its passengers’ services: the Destination Alert Wakeup Alarm. Many times throughout the travel, due to sleep or other factors, the passengers’ station is left behind or jumps. This is particularly common while traveling at night. As a result, the railway has launched the Destination Alert Wakeup Alarm service.

In reality, an alert service has been launched on behalf of the Railways on the inquiry service number 139 through IVRS. Passengers can request the alert function by dialing 139 on the inquiry system. The traveler using this service is phoned 20 minutes in advance and told of his destination station.

This is how the destination alert works!

According to the Railways, the traveler must first phone or text IRCTC’s partner venture’s cell number 139. When the call comes in, the language must be chosen. Then, for the destination alert, press 7 numbers followed by 2 numbers. Following that, the passenger will be requested to provide a 10-digit PNR number. After calling the PNR number, dial 1 to confirm. Following this, the system will validate the PNR number and send the wake-up call to the target station. Following that, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the cell phone.

Have to pay ‘big money’!

A wake-up call will be sent to the mobile phone 20 minutes before the arrival of the target station. To use this service, the passenger must pay an SMS fee of Rs 3 for each alert. It is worth mentioning that the IRCTC now provides this service from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.