One more minor accused of Hyderabad gangrape case arrested

In connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills last week, Telangana Police arrested the second accused, who is a juvenile and one of the main criminals, on Saturday. In the Hyderabad rape case, two accused have been apprehended thus far. Saduddin Malik, one of the accused, was arrested yesterday.

On May 28, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped while returning home from a party in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area. The incident came to light after the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

A police case was filed against five people after the girl’s father filed a complaint. The case was filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 323, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act Sections 9 and 10. ‘The suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors,’ Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), told the reporters.

According to the DCP, based on CCTV footage and the victim’s statement, police have identified five culprits.