PC George summoned for questioning on June 6 in hate speech case

Kottayam: Janapaksham leader P C George was issued a notice on Friday, demanding his presence for questioning before the investigation officer probing the hate speech in Thiruvananthapuram. Former Poonjar MLA has been directed to appear before the office of Fort police station Assistant Officer at 11 am on June 6.

The police officials said that no efforts were made to cancel the bail granted to him. Earlier, a similar notice was issued to him on May 29. However, PC George neglected the notice and attended the election campaign in Thrikkakara.

He claimed that he had an appointment for medical treatment and had to take part in the Thrikkakara election campaign. Therefore, he demanded that the questioning be conducted another day. Reportedly, PC George will appear for questioning on Monday.