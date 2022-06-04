‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is world class, says Mohan Bhagwat

At Delhi’s Chanakyapuri PVR, RSS president Mohan Bhagwat watched Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s new film Samrat Prithviraj and stated it is the first time the fight between Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori has been written in India, in the Indian language, and from an Indian perspective.

‘We have read about Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori. But that was written by others. This is the first time we are getting to see this from the Indian perspective. We are now looking at history from the Indian point of view,’ the RSS chief said adding that the movie is ‘world class.’

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopala, Manmohan Vaidya, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, publicity chief Sunil Ambedkar, and co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur were among those who attended the special screening. At the screening, Akshay Kumar was also there. ‘To protect the honour of India, Indians will have to fight together in the same way as the mighty heroes shown in this film,’ Bhagwat added.