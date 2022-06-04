Virgin Atlantic launches new flight service from New Delhi

New Delhi: British airline, Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will operate a new service connecting New Delhi and London. This will be the second flight connecting the two cities operated by the air carrier.

Virgin Atlantic said that this service will provide passengers with connections to a number of US cities including New York, Boston, Austin, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. With this second daily service, the air carrier will be able to provide 1,00,000 additional tickets.

Virgin Atlantic has deployed its 258-seater Boeing B787-9, comprising 31 upper-class seats, 35 premium and the remaining 192 economy delight, classic and light seats for the service.