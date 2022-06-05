35 killed, 450 injured in massive fire at container depot

Dhaka: In a tragic incident, at least 35 people were killed and 450 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at an inland container depot. The fire accident took place at Sitakunda near Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire. According to fire service officials, several explosions occurred in the depot. The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses.

The actual cause of the fire is yet not ascertained. Fire service officials said they suspect it may have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.

In 2020, three people were killed after an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chittagong`s Patenga area.