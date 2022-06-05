Explosions rock Kyiv, battle continues in the east

?Russia launched missiles towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv for the first time in more than a month early Sunday, as Ukrainian officials said a counter-attack on the main battlefield in the east had retaken half of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

After the attack on two outlying areas of Kyiv, dark smoke could be seen from many kilometres away. Moscow claimed it had struck a tank repair facility storing tanks transported from Eastern Europe.

Ukraine claimed Russia carried out the strike with long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea – a weapon far more valuable than the tanks Russia claimed to have destroyed.

At least one person was hospitalised, but there were no immediate reports of deaths as a result of the hit, which served as a stark reminder of conflict in a capital where regular life has mostly resumed since Russian soldiers were forced off its outskirts in March.

‘The Kremlin launches fresh devious attacks. The missile assaults on Kyiv today have only one goal: to murder as many people as possible,’ Mikhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser, remarked in a tweet.

A Russian cruise missile flew ‘critically low’ over Ukraine’s second largest nuclear power facility, according to the country’s nuclear power operator.

The incident was the first major strike on Kyiv since a missile killed a journalist in late April. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its destructive might mostly on frontlines in the east and south, while Moscow has also struck elsewhere as part of a mission to weaken Ukraine’s military infrastructure and obstruct Western supplies shipments.