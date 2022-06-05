Plane breaches airspace; US President Joe Biden evacuated from beach house!

According to the White Property, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were evacuated from their beach house in Delaware when a jet violated restricted airspace near their home. The Bidens were temporarily relocated to a safe place, but they have now returned to their home. The event occurred on Saturday.

‘All indications are that a tiny private jet entered restricted airspace by accident, and preventive steps were taken,’ an official told reporters on Saturday, according to CNN. The person went on to say, ‘There was no danger to the president or his family’. According to CNN, the Bidens are spending the weekend at Rehoboth Beach, partly to celebrate the first lady’s birthday, which occurred on Friday.

According to the US Secret Service, which is in charge of guarding the president, the jet entered a protected area by mistake and was ‘quickly escorted away’. Aside from that, the pilot was not on the correct radio channel and ‘was not following published flying directions,’ Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

‘Shortly before 1 p.m. today, a privately owned aircraft entered restricted airspace over Rehoboth, Delaware, after entering a guarded region by mistake. The aircraft was quickly escorted out of the restricted area’, Guglielmi said in the statement, which was sent to the White House.

‘A preliminary examination suggests that the pilot was not on the right radio channel, was not adhering to the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been submitted, and was not adhering to published flying advice. The pilot will be interviewed by the US Secret Service’, according to the statement.