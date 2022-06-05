SRK shares first look poster of Atlee’s action entertainer

On Saturday (June 4), superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed a poster for his much-anticipated action-entertainer flick ‘Jawan’ on social media, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The 56-year-old shared the first official poster for ‘Jawan’ on Instagram, describing it as a ‘special project’ for Red Chillies Entertainment. He wrote, ‘It’s a special redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank the @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now…Good to go Chief…!’

The film poster, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in a new avatar, went viral on the internet. In front of a rough backdrop, King Khan could be seen emanating a fierce and hostile air. He appears to be injured since his face is nearly fully wrapped in bandages. However, the superstar’s one-eyed face has garnered a lot of appreciation from admirers.

It is worth noting that the actor is making his comeback to the big screen after a four-year absence. He will make up for it by completing three tasks in a row. He began the year by unveiling ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone, then revealed ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu, and finally, on Friday, he presented the trailer for ‘Jawan,’ helmed by Atlee.

‘Jawan’ a film produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment and starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.