Volcano erupts in the Philippines: Video

Manila: Bulusan volcano located in the Sorsogon province in the Philippines erupted on Sunday. Civic authorities have evacuated several people from the nearby towns. Authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology updated that the eruption started at 10:37 am and lasted around 17 minutes. It issued an Alert level 1.It means that the volcano is exhibiting low-level unrest.

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots have been warned about coming near the area.

Philippine volcano Bulusan threw a column of ash over 1 km high. pic.twitter.com/f0Nd79YXHC — Captain Singh, FICArb, 73K (@captsingh) June 5, 2022

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has more than 20 active volcanoes. Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.