Volcano erupts in the Philippines: Video

Manila: Bulusan volcano located in the Sorsogon province in the Philippines erupted on Sunday. Civic authorities have evacuated several people from the nearby towns. Authorities warned of possible further eruptions.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology updated that the eruption started at 10:37 am and lasted around 17 minutes. It issued an Alert level 1.It means that the volcano is exhibiting low-level unrest.
The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots have been warned about coming near the area.
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has more than 20 active volcanoes. Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.
LOOK: 5 June 2022 10:37AM Bulusan eruption partially captured by real-time infrared camera at the Upper Slope (VBUS) Observation Station on the western flank. The summit was cloud-covered but gray ash could be seen blanketing the area and causing temporary blackout of the camera.
