DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Volcano erupts in the Philippines: Video

Jun 5, 2022, 04:27 pm IST

Manila: Bulusan volcano located in the Sorsogon province in the Philippines erupted on Sunday. Civic authorities have evacuated several people from the nearby towns. Authorities warned of possible further eruptions.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology updated that  the eruption started at 10:37 am and lasted around 17 minutes. It issued an Alert level 1.It means that the volcano is exhibiting low-level unrest.

Also Read: Aeroflot suspends flights to this city 

The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots have been warned about coming near the area.

The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has more than 20 active volcanoes. Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 5, 2022, 04:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button