Yogi Adityanath on 50th Birthday; PM wishes, calls him ‘Dynamic chief minister’

On his 50th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the state has reached new heights of growth under his ‘able’ leadership. Mr Adityanath, a five-time Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, has made rapid progress in politics after being appointed Uttar Pradesh chief minister by the BJP leadership in 2017.

The BJP secured a big win over its rivals in the 2022 assembly elections with him as the chief ministerial face, with his image as a strong administrator considered as a plus.

‘Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance to the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people,’ PM tweeted.