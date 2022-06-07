100,000x faster than 5G! Researchers claim the global record for data transfer.

Internet speeds have increased significantly over the previous decade, but scientists are continuously working to enhance them on a daily basis. The world will enter a new era of internet speeds with the deployment of 5G technology, but researchers in Japan have achieved data transfer speeds that are nearly 100,000 times faster than 5G.

The Network Research Institute of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new world record by transmitting data at an astounding 1.02 petabit (PB) per second. This translates to around 125,000 Gigabytes (GB) per second and may be delivered across a distance of approximately 51.7 kilometres.

The accomplishment was accomplished using 0.125mm diameter optic fibres, and the NICT termed the tremendous success as ‘a substantial step towards the realisation of ultra-high-throughput optical networks… compatible with existing cabling technologies for near-term implementation. Demand for increased data transmission capacity has prompted research into novel spectrum transmission windows as well as sophisticated optical fibres that make use of parallelisation in the spatial domain’.

‘Advanced fibres having the same cladding width as normal single-mode optical fibres but capable of supporting multiple propagation routes have been proposed in recent years. These fibres may double transmission capacity while remaining compatible with existing manufacturing processes, and have emerged as a viable contender for near-term commercial deployment of these breakthrough communications technologies’, NICT stated in an official release. The previous record was likewise held by NICT, which hit 1 petabit per second in 2020.