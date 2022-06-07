Apple launches WatchOS 9: know the specifications

Mumbai: Apple launched its watchOS 9 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. It comes with new activity features, improvements to workout and ability to track medications.

The US based technology company claimed that the users will now be able to choose more watch faces. The new smartwatch features new FDA-cleared AFib History feature. The new feature will provide deeper insights into a user’s condition. Users who are diagnosed with Afib can turn on the FDA-cleared Afib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user’s heart rhythm shows signs of AFib.

The company mentioned that a public beta will be available to watchOS users in July at beta.apple.com