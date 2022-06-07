Hijab row; 23 girl students suspended from Karnataka college

The management of Uppinangady Government First Grade College has suspended 23 female students who staged a protest last week requesting the right to wear a hijab inside classrooms. ‘The students staged a demonstration so they were suspended on Monday,’ Puttur BJP MLA and College Development Committee (CDC) chairman Sanjeeva Matandoor told PTI on Tuesday.

According to sources, the girls came to the college in Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district last week wearing Hijab and petitioned for the right to wear the headscarf. On Monday, the CDC decided to stop them. The panel had previously suspended seven girl students for wearing a hijab to college.

Despite a Karnataka High Court ruling in March this year that a headscarf is not an important religious practise in Islam and that everyone should follow the uniform dress rule in educational institutions where there is a dress code, the girls have chose to wear Hijab. The court also upheld the Karnataka government’s order prohibiting the use of any textile in academic institutions that could disrupt the peace and public order.