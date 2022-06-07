India’s Agni-IV Missile successfully tested, can strike targets 4,000 km away

India successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile from Odisha’s APJ Abdul Kalam Island on Monday, with a range of 4,000 kilometres. The launch, according to the Defense Ministry, checked all operating parameters as well as the system’s dependability.

“The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability,” Defence Ministry said.

Notably, DRDO designed and constructed Agni-1 through 5 missiles, which were brought into service to provide deterrence and suit the country’s security needs.

The long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile was successfully launched twice before, in January 2017 and December 2018. The tests provided the reliability and efficacy of the weapon system. There have been eight such tests in the previous 10 years.