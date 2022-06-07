‘Motivated, misleading and mischievous comments’: India Slams OIC over Anti-Prophet remarks controversy

New Delhi: India categorically rejected the comments made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the backdrop of the controversy over the alleged disrespectful remark made by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammad on Monday, terming them ‘unwarranted and narrow-minded’. India’s response came after the OIC, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, criticised New Delhi over the controversial remarks made by two BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, saying it came in a ‘context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims’.

Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH). — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 5, 2022

Also read: In police presence, Maulana Mufti Nadeem threatens to gouge eyes, chop hands of those who speak against Prophet | Watch

‘The Government of India categorically rejects the OIC Secretariat’s unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The government of India accords the highest respect to all religions’, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to OIC’s remarks. ‘The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies’, Bagchi said. Bagchi further added that it is ‘regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments’. ‘This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interest’, he added.

We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the OIC. Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions: Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) pic.twitter.com/hgLunrhqsT — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality. The OIC had slammed India for the comments against the Prophet and even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.