Sidhu Moose Wala murder case; Eight people arrested, including man who took selfie with him

The Punjab Police have arrested at least eight people for providing logistical support, conducting surveillance, and harbouring the shooters who killed famed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 with two other people, Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified individuals. He was in the driver’s seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Soni The police have also identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anti-Gangster Task Force Parmod Ban, Sandeep alias Kekda, on the orders of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept tabs on the singer’s movements by impersonating himself as his fan. Kekda also took selfies with the singer as he was leaving his house minutes before his murder, he said.