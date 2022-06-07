DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Jun 7, 2022, 04:57 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices  edged lower for third day in a row on  Tuesday. The  losses in consumer and technology stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 568 points or 1.02% to close at 55,107.  NSE Nifty moved 153 points or 0.92% down to settle at 16,416. Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 0.67% lower and small-cap slipped 0.59% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges  compiled by the National Stock Exchange  settled lower. The overall market breadth  of BSE was negative as 1,290 shares advanced and 2,003 declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Maruti, M&M and Bharti Airtel . The top losers in the market were  Titan, UPL, Dr Reddy’s, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank,  Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India and L&T.

