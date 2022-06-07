Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices edged lower for third day in a row on Tuesday. The losses in consumer and technology stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 568 points or 1.02% to close at 55,107. NSE Nifty moved 153 points or 0.92% down to settle at 16,416. Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 0.67% lower and small-cap slipped 0.59% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,290 shares advanced and 2,003 declined.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Maruti, M&M and Bharti Airtel . The top losers in the market were Titan, UPL, Dr Reddy’s, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India and L&T.