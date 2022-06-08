12 more arrested in Kanpur violence, total 50 arrests made: Police

12 additional persons have been arrested in connection with the Kanpur incident, bringing the total number of people detained to 50, a top official said. A total of ten more individuals have been arrested and are being questioned.

In addition, when his photo appeared on police posters, a 16-year-old kid stepped into the Colonelganj police station and surrendered, Pramod Kumar, DCP (East), said.

After Friday prayers, violence occurred in Kanpur, with members of two groups throwing bricks and throwing explosives in retaliation for attempts to close stores in protest of BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s ‘insulting’ statements on Prophet Mohammed during a TV interview.

The Kotwali police filed another FIR on Tuesday, accusing those behind two Facebook pages and three Twitter handles of distributing false and inflammatory information about the June 3 incident, bringing the total number of such users arrested to 13. The operators of the Twitter identities ‘Duggalsahab15’, ‘shivaisrael’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ as well as two Facebook account users Abu Zaid and Kaushal Patel, have been charged.

According to another senior official, the district administration has blocked a gas pump at the Deputy Padav crossing after a CCTV video showed individuals stealing fuel in bottles from the filling station prior to the Friday violence.

Since the selling of gasoline in bottles is forbidden, the fuel pump’s licence has been suspended pending further investigation, he noted. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the rioters came from a variety of regions and towns around the country.

In addition, the police have begun investigating the involvement of Zara Hayat, the wife of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, a major conspirator who was arrested on Saturday in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

As per the source, the data gathered by the SIT cast suspicion on Zara Hayat, who was the administrator of multiple WhatsApp groups. Kanpur police distributed posters with 40 pictures of those engaged in the incident on Monday.

Several recordings of the event, including those taken on CCTV and mobile phones, are believed to have captured photographs of the alleged culprits. On Tuesday, the NCPCR, the state’s leading child rights organisation, requested that the Uttar Pradesh Police investigate if children were involved in recent communal violence in Kanpur by anti-social groups.