2009 model code violation case; RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav fined Rs 6k

On Wednesday, a court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district punished RJD head Lalu Prasad Yadav Rs 6,000 for violating the model code of conduct during the state’s assembly elections in 2009. Prasad confessed and accepted that he had broken the model code of conduct when he stood in the court of judge Satish Kumar Munda.

Judge Munda ordered a Rs 6,000 fine, which was deposited on Prasad’s behalf. Subsequently, the matter was disposed of. Prasad’s chopper landed in a rice field in Garhwa while campaigning for the 2009 assembly elections, allegedly due to the pilot’s mistake instead of the helipad in Medininagar.

A case under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to a duly promulgated public servant’s order), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 291 (whoever repeats or continues a public nuisance), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), as well as section 127 of the Representation of People’s Act, which deals with disturbances at election meetings.