Aviation regulator warns, ‘Passengers refusing to wear mask can be deboarded’

Passengers who refuse to follow Covid’s rules at airports and on flights would be de-boarded prior to departure, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). After the Delhi High Court ordered the regulatory body to take action against passengers who do not wear masks at airports and on flights, the order was issued.

The order also states that any passenger who refuses to wear masks or violates the ‘Covid-19 protocol for passengers,’ despite repeated warnings, should be categorized as a ‘unruly passenger,’ with appropriate action taken. Airport operators have been given the authority under state law to penalise passengers who do not follow Covid’s guidelines, and they can even be turned over to security agents.

According to the ruling, the airline must ensure that all passengers are properly wearing face masks and that they remain in place throughout the flight. The order said that, ‘the face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only.’