BJP Chief JP Nadda pays visit to ‘Vande Mataram bhavan’

JP Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, paid a visit to Vande Mataram Bhavan in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote ‘Vande Mataram.’ Mr Nadda was accompanied to the heritage building in Chinsura town by prominent BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, and party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

‘I feel overwhelmed and honoured to visit this place. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had written our national song Vande Mataram when he lived here. The immortal song became a source of energy for all of us,’ Nadda stated. ‘A visit to this place has filled me with new energy, vigour and determination to continue with our work for the country’s development,’ he added.

On a two-day visit to West Bengal, Mr Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday night.