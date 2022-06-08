CID seizes 120 kg of cannabis in WB: Two arrested

On Tuesday afternoon, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths seized 120 kg of cannabis. Based on solid information, CID officers intercepted a car on NH 16 near the Ankurhati checkpoint under the Domjur Police Station and arrested two people: Sheikh Mamon and Sheikh Jony.

Both of the accused are Murshidabad residents. The team had received information that the accused were illegally transporting contraband. During the vehicle check, the team found cannabis packages hidden in the trunk, which were seized by officials.

The contraband was being smuggled from Odisha and was headed for Karimpur in the Nadia district.