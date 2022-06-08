IMD predicts strong rains in Kerala till June 11; issues yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala till June 11. The yellow alert was sounded in districts with the possibility of isolated strong rains. The rains are expected to be accompanied by lightning and thunder.

A yellow alert has been sounded in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Wednesday. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts received yellow alert on Thursday too.

South West Monsoon on Tuesday further advanced over more parts of Puducherry, Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, the southwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal. The South-West monsoon onset over Kerala had happened on May 29 amid heavy rainfall but soon after, however, just after two days, the rainfall slowed down along with the speed with which the monsoon progressed further.

This year, the SW Monsoon has covered Kerala, approximately 75% of Tamil Nadu and about half of Karnataka. On the eastern side, it has covered the entire northeast, which, the IMD said, is progressing at a normal pace. As per data from the IMD, even when the SW monsoon has entirely covered Kerala, the rainfall from June 1 till now shows a departure of negative 48% as the rainfall totalled to just 62.8 mm as against the normal of 120.6 mm.