Japan to open to foreign tourists after 2-year pandemic closure

The Japanese government said on Tuesday that foreign visitors visiting the country will be forced to wear masks, get private medical insurance, and be accompanied throughout their stay, as part of the progressive removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

Only guests on package tours will be permitted in during the first phase of the reopening, which begins on June 10, according to the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA), who also stated that travel agency advisors accompanying visitors must wear masks. ‘Tour guides should frequently remind tour participants of necessary infection prevention measures, including wearing and removing masks, at each stage of the tour. Even outdoors, the wearing of masks should continue in situations where people are conversing in close proximity’, the JTA said in its guidelines.

Over the course of the pandemic, Japan has implemented some of the tightest border restrictions in the world, excluding practically any non-residents from entering. Japan is loosening its laws while the rest of the world lifts its COVID restrictions. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to bring Japan’s border policies in line with those of other prosperous countries.

Despite the fact that masks are prevalent, the government has lately begun loosening mask regulations for the general population. Before the coronavirus outbreak, wearing masks to limit the transmission of diseases and protect against pollen was widespread in Japan.

Last month, Japan held ‘test tours’ for groups of approximately 50 people, the majority of whom were travel agents, although one of them tested positive for COVID.

According to James Jang, an Australian travel agent who participated in one of the test trips, the rules would undoubtedly deter some individuals for the time being.

Also Read: Prophet comment row: Kuwait supermarket removes Indian products from shelves

‘Clients will be OK with wearing a mask indoors but wearing them 24 hours is a hassle. The cost of having a guide at all times may deter clients until later when they have more flexibility’, Jang said.

In 2019, 31.9 million international visitors visited Japan, spending 4.81 trillion yen ($36.28 billion).