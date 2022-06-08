Kangana Ranaut takes spoof video as real, calls Qatar Airways CEO ‘ an idiot of a man’

Mumbai: National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut ignited yet another controversy by calling Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker ‘an idiot of a man’. Ranaut launched severe criticism against Akbar Al Baker based on a spoof video clip. She later deleted the social media post criticizing Akbar Al Baker. But the screenshot of the post has gone viral on social media.

Kangana Ranut came down heavily on Qatar Airways CEO as a response to a Twitter user named ‘Vashudev’. The twitter user has urged all Indians to boycott Qatar Airways. He put this appeal on social media as a reply to Gulf countries’ reaction to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks toward Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read: Para Shooting World Cup: India’s Avani Lekhara wins gold

In the video clip, he accused that Qatar had offered refuge to painter MF Hussain, who had painted nude images of Hindu goddesses. Another Twitter user then made a spoof video in response to this. In the video Akbar Al Baker can be heard appealing personally to Vashudev to withdraw his boycott. He made this video by dubbing an interview of Qatar Airway chief with the Al Jazeera TV channel.

‘Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of Rs 624.50. We don’t know how to operate anymore. We have grounded all flights. Our operations are not running anymore. We are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back. This is a special kind of boycott because it is b-y-c-o-t-t. Vashudev Habibi, we are willing to give you one whole plane to make your TikTok videos or maybe we can give you two litres of petrol free,’ the spoof video makes the Qatar airlines chief appear to say.

Kangana Ranaut seems to have believed the spoof video to be real. Then she reacted to this on her Instagram. ‘All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country. This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world… Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be… remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal’, she said in one of her Instagram stories.

She had deleted these Instagram stories following widespread ridicule.