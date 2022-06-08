Now you can carry your foldable cycles with you in Bengaluru metro

According to a press release issued by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday, cycle will be allowed in metro, but only in the final coach. Metro riders will not be charged a luggage tax if they are carrying folding bicycles weighing less than 15 kilogrammes.

After a report in The Times of India claimed that construction work on finished and operational lines had contributed to the removal of nearly 9,000 trees in the Karnataka state capital, the BMRCL said the new rule is meant to promote a ‘green initiative.’

‘BMRCL is pleased to announce Metro commuters can carry a foldable bicycle in the last coach of Metro train along with their travel. The size of the foldable bicycle shall not exceed 60 cm X 45 cm X 25 cm in dimension and not exceeding 15 kgs in weight,’ the body said.

While this is good news for cyclists because it gives last-mile connectivity to their place of work, residence, or other destination. Some took to social media to ask the BMRCL to allow normal bicycles as well because many do not have folding ones, which are more expensive.

‘BMRCL announces that commuters can carry a foldable bicycle in trains. Considering the requests of the public and cyclists, BMRCL must also permit regular bicycles. Allowing bicycles will resolve the first and last mile connectivity hurdles for many commuters in Bengaluru,’ said PC Mohan, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru (central).