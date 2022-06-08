Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for fourth day in a row in the market. BSE Sensex fell 215 points or 0.39% to close at 54,892. NSE Nifty moved 60 points or 0.37% down to settle at 16,356.

Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 0.48% lower and small-cap slipped 0.30%. 7 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,554 shares advanced and 1,768 declined.

Also Read: RBI allows credit card linking with UPI

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, SBI, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Titan, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Wipro, M&M,HDFC and HDFC Bank. The top losers in the market are Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, UPL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Asian Paints.