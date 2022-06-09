1.5 kg smuggled gold seized at Calicut International Airport; 2 nabbed

Kozhikode: Police seized 1.5 kg of gold worth over Rs 70 lakh from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur. Police nabbed Kasaragod native Ayisha Manzil Rahoof (23) and Kozhikode native KP Noushad who arrived at the airport on Wednesday.

Rahoof carrying 746gm gold arrived by Gulf Air flight from Bahrain in the wee hours while Noushad carrying 765 gm gold arrived by Oman Air flight from Oman in the morning. Both tried to smuggle gold by popping it in the form of pill.

This is the latest incident reported in which a carrier gets busted in the continuing crackdown against gold smuggling through the airport.