‘Alarming’: US commander on China’s new defence infrastructure near border in Ladakh

China’s massive infrastructure buildup in Ladakh has alarmed a top US general. Beijing’s defence infrastructure near India’s border in Ladakh, according to a top military official, is disturbing, and the level of activity there is eye-opening. This comes only a few weeks after it was revealed that China was building a new, larger bridge across Pangong Lake.

As per the US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn, the Chinese build-up near Ladakh is ‘destabilising and corrosive behaviour’ that is not beneficial. On Tuesday, Flynn landed in India and met with Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Speaking to a group of journalists, General Flynn said: ‘I believe that the activity level is eye-opening. I think some of the infrastructures that is being created in the Western Theatre Command is alarming’.

In Ladakh, India and China have been at odds for years, and 15 rounds of discussions have been held to resolve the issues and restore the status quo ante by April 2020. China, on the other hand, appears to be dragging its feet on the problem while expanding roads, bridges, and residential areas across the border to reinforce its defence infrastructure.

General Flynn stated that he does not have a crystal ball to predict how the standoff between India and China will conclude. He did say, however, that it is worthwhile to pose this issue and try to gain an answer as to what Beijing’s intentions are.

The US General stated that the ongoing negotiations between India and China are beneficial, but that behaviour is also important. ‘Understand what they are saying is one thing but the way they are acting and behaving by the way of build-up is concerning. It should be concerning to every one of us’, he said.

China was rumoured to be building a second, larger bridge across Pangong Lake last month. China had already built a smaller bridge and was utilising it to build the new one, which was designed to handle heavy traffic. Congress slammed the Centre, citing these findings.

In a later statement, the MEA stated that both bridges are located in territories that have been under China’s illegal occupation since the 1960s. India has never acknowledged such an illegal takeover of its territory, nor has accepted China’s unjustifiable claim or building operations.