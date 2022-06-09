Anti-national activities at UAE consulate with CM’s support: Alleges Swapna Suresh

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the sensational diplomatic gold smuggling case, accused the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram of engaging in illegal and anti-national activities and alleged that the Chief Minister and his family are associated with it. She alleged that the Kerala CM and his family members were involved in the nefarious and anti-national activities which took place at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

She said that CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife Kamala, daughter Veena, former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, IAS officials Nalini Netto and Sivasankar have connections with the unlawful activities in the UAE consulate. In the petition, she noted that this information has been already mentioned in the statement given under 164 CrPC in the money laundering case in relation to the gold smuggling case.

Swapna said that a new case has been registered against her for revealing certain parts of the statements already given in the court. Swapna stated this in the anticipatory bail plea submitted to the High Court. She added that she was pressurised to not reveal these facts to the central agencies, but she decided to disclose the information to the court after the harassment and immense pressure mounted. She informed the court that she received death threats over her statement against CM.

‘I feel threatened by the police. The Customs Department has deliberately buried my secret statement without due follow up’, she said. A person named Shaji asked her to withdraw the statements given against the CM by 10 am on Thursday. She said that she had saved the audio clip of Shaji Kiran speaking and threatening her. Shaji had introduced himself as the director of an organisation of KP Yohannan and he said that he has a close connection with the CM and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said Swapna. Swapna also informed that M Sivasankar had introduced Shaji Kiran to him. In the petition, she added that Shaji had visited her in a car with UP registration. He demanded her to post a video on social media claiming that her allegations against the CM were conspired by BJP. He threatened that she would be jailed and her son will become alone, Swapna explained in her plea before the court.